Stars' Roman Polak: Still searching for offense
Polak has no points in his last 22 games.
During that span, he's sat out six games as a healthy scratch while racking up 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and 22 PIM. Polak will continue to compete with Andrej Sekera and Taylor Fedun for playing time, but none of those three blueliners figure to carry much fantasy value.
