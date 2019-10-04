Play

Polak (upper body) need a stretcher to get off the ice after going head-first into the boards in the second period of Thursday's season opener against Boston.

Polak went into the boards hard. The exact nature or extent of the injury isn't known at this time, but Polak could be looking at a lengthy absence. Further updates on his status should surface before the Stars head to St. Louis on Saturday.

