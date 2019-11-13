Stars' Roman Polak: Trending toward Thursday return
Polak (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Flames but is expected to return for Thursday's clash against the Canucks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
After fracturing his sternum during the season opener against Boston, Polak will miss his 18th straight game Wednesday. His return seems imminent, though, and the 33-year-old will likely bump Joel Hanley from the lineup. Polak doesn't provide much fantasy aptitude, but he features a valuable defensive style that produced 191 hits and 152 blocked shots last year.
