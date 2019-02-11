Stars' Roman Polak: Will suit up Tuesday
Polak (upper body) will be in action against the Panthers on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Polak left Saturday's matchup with Arizona after logging just 5:46 of ice time, but appears to be no worse for wear. The blueliner hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 25 versus Anaheim, but has managed three helpers in his previous seven outings. Topping the 10-point mark is about the best fantasy owners can hope to get out of the 32-year-old, a mark he should be able to hit this season.
