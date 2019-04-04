Polak (rest) will not travel with the team for their road game against Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old vet will get a nice day off Friday before getting ready for the playoffs. His absence likely won't have a big impact in the fantasy world, as he's accumulated just nine points in 76 games this campaign. In his stead, Jamie Oleksiak or Julius Honka will likely draw into the lineup.