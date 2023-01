Hintz (upper body) didn't practice Sunday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hintz, who has sat out the past three games, is not believed to be dealing with a long-term injury. Still, coach Peter DeBoer isn't sure if the Dallas forward will be on the team's upcoming three-game road trip. If Hintz doesn't travel for Monday's contest against Vegas, he could join the Stars at some point this week. The 26-year-old center has racked up 19 goals and 44 points in 40 games this season.