Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. He also won seven of 11 faceoffs (63.6 percent).

Hintz opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, jumping on a loose puck at bottom of the faceoff circle and beating Chicago netminder Kevin Lankinen to the backhand. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists through eight games, a nice bump in per-game production after scoring 19 times and totalling 33 points in 60 contests a season ago.