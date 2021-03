Hintz (lower body) had an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Florida. He also had two hits and won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent).

Hintz, who has been dealing with his injury for several weeks, ranked second among Dallas forwards in ice time (21:01) and assisted on Jason Robertson's power-play goal early in the first period. Despite the nagging injury, Hintz has picked up at least one point in five straight games (three goals, four assists) and in eight of his last nine.