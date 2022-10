Hintz notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hintz set up a Miro Heiskanen insurance tally in the third period. Through three contests, Hintz has two goals and three assists, with his helper Monday going as his first power-play point of the year. The 25-year-old center has added five shots on net and a plus-4 rating while playing well in his usual top-line role.