Stars' Roope Hintz: Adds power-play assist
Hintz posted a power-play helper and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Hintz has four points in his last four games. The Finn is up to 28 points (11 on the power play), 92 shots and a plus-4 rating through 47 contests. A top-six role and an average of over two minutes per game with a man advantage makes Hintz a solid depth option for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.