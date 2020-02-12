Hintz posted a power-play helper and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Hintz has four points in his last four games. The Finn is up to 28 points (11 on the power play), 92 shots and a plus-4 rating through 47 contests. A top-six role and an average of over two minutes per game with a man advantage makes Hintz a solid depth option for fantasy owners.