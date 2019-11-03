Stars' Roope Hintz: Adds rare power-play helper
Hintz provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Hintz has been much more of a finisher than a provider in the first month of the season -- this was just the second assist of the year for the Finn. Combined with nine goals, Hintz has 11 points and 33 shots in 16 games. Three of his points, including both helpers, have come on the man advantage.
