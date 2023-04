Hintz recorded three assists in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.

Hintz helped set up all three Dallas goals, including a pair of Tyler Seguin power-play markers, as he continued his red-hot start to the postseason. Hintz has eight points (four goals, four assists) through the first four games of the series. The 26-year-old forward finished the regular season with 37 goals and a career-high 75 points.