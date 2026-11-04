Hintz tallied a goal, dished out two assists, including one on the power play, went plus-2 and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Hintz secured his first three-point game since Nov. 15, 2025 in Tuesday's game, when he recorded two assists in the middle stanza before striking the back of the net himself early in the third. Overall, he now has six goals, 13 points, a plus-9 rating, 28 shots on net and 22 hits over 15 appearances this season. Hintz appears to be poised for a massive bounce-back campaign after compiling just 44 points across 53 regular-season games a year ago. He's a strong fantasy option in most formats due to his two-way play and key role in one of the league's best offenses.