Stars' Roope Hintz: All offense in win
Hintz scored both of the Stars' goals in a 2-1 win over the Avalanche on Friday.
Hintz struck late in the first period at even strength, and then showed off his speed with a shorthanded tally in the second. The Finn had five shots on goal and went plus-2 in the contest. For the year, Hintz has nine goals and a helper through 15 games, including three goals in his last two outings. The shorthanded marker was his first career point while penalty killing.
