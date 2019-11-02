Hintz scored both of the Stars' goals in a 2-1 win over the Avalanche on Friday.

Hintz struck late in the first period at even strength, and then showed off his speed with a shorthanded tally in the second. The Finn had five shots on goal and went plus-2 in the contest. For the year, Hintz has nine goals and a helper through 15 games, including three goals in his last two outings. The shorthanded marker was his first career point while penalty killing.