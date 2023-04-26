Hintz distributed three assists and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Hintz helped out on power-play goals by Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson in the first period as well as an even-strength tally from Mason Marchment in the middle frame. This is already the third multi-point effort of the playoffs for Hintz, who has four goals and seven assists through five contests as the Stars' leading scorer. He's added 11 shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.