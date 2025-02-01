Hintz recorded two goals, including one shorthanded, and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks. He also recorded two shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating.

Hintz posted three points in back-to-back games, as he notched three assists in the 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday, and he's extended his point streak to four contests. Hintz is having a subpar season in 2024-25, however, and he's been limited to 35 points in 47 contests (22 goals, 13 assists), so the 28-year-old is in danger of not reaching the 70-point plateau for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.