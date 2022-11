Hintz posted two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

This was Hintz's third straight multi-point game, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight. The Finnish forward has three goals and six helpers during the streak. For the season, he's up to a strong 16 points (five tallies, 11 assists), 24 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 12 contests in his familiar top-line role.