Hintz scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Hintz has logged back-to-back two-point games after going three contests without a point. The 29-year-old center is cruising in a top-six role, racking up 11 goals, 19 helpers, 71 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-13 rating over 31 outings this season. Hintz has found renewed success with Jason Robertson as a linemate this year after they were often split up in the latter half of 2024-25.