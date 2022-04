Hintz recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hintz made a sharp play to intercept the puck in the neutral zone, before leaving a drop-pass that Jason Robertson buried to get the Stars on the board. Hintz would go on to tie the game in the second period, jumping on a rebound that Mike Smith couldn't track down. The 25-year-old center now has back-to-back two-point games and 10 points in his last six contests.