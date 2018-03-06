Hintz was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz has been pinballing about the organization's ranks, having been promoted, demoted, and called back up to the big stage in the last two days alone. Without a stable role at the highest level, Hintz -- who has accumulated 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) through 55 games in the AHL -- won't be considered in most fantasy circles.