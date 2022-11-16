Hintz logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Hintz helped out on a Mason Marchment goal in the first period. The assist gave Hintz a nine-game point streak, during which he has four goals and nine helpers, with six of those 13 points coming on the power play. The 25-year-old center reached the 20-point mark for the season, doing so in 16 contests. He's added 32 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating from a top-line role.