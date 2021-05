Hintz notched an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Hintz has helpers in his last two games, successfully bouncing back from a five-game point drought before that. The Finn is up to 40 points in as many games this year, and he's added 90 shots, a plus-9 rating and 50 hits in a top-six role.