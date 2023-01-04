Hintz logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Hintz set up a Miro Heiskanen tally and helped out on Jason Robertson's goal in the second period. The two markers were separated by 2:38. With the pair of assists, Hintz extended his point streak to six games (six tallies, three helpers). The 26-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 25 helpers, 93 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 38 appearances. He continues to play a significant role in all situations as the Stars' top center.