Hintz posted an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Just 10 seconds after Vladislav Namestnikov gave the Avalanche a 4-3 lead, Hintz found Joel Kiviranta for the tying goal, which forced overtime. The helper gave Hintz six points (two goals, four helpers) during the seven-game series. The Finn has recorded 10 points, 35 shots and 23 hits through 16 playoff outings.