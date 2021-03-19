Hintz (lower body) scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Hintz got the Stars on the board at 9:30 of the third period. Jason Dickinson also tallied, but the rally fell short. Hintz has been limited to only six appearances in March due to his nagging lower-body injury. He has four goals and two helpers in that span. Expect the Finn to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's game in Detroit and Sunday's home game versus the Predators. Hintz has 16 points, 40 shots and a plus-2 rating in 18 appearances.