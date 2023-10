Hintz (upper body) was practicing without restrictions on Friday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Hintz was centering Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson in his usual spot as the top center. Hintz had a great 2022-23 campaign, scoring 37 goals and adding 38 assists in 73 games. Look for Hintz to return to the lineup Tuesday after missing Thursday's 2-1 win over St. Louis in a shootout.