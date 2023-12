Hintz (illness) returned to practice ahead of Monday's clash with Detroit, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Hintz was unavailable versus Vegas on Saturday after coming down with an illness but looks poised to return to action. The Finnish forward has racked up four goals and five assists in his previous nine outings, including a trio of power-play points and a shorthanded goal. Hintz should reclaim a first-line role in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units.