Hintz (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's game against Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old continues to manage a lower-body issue that forced him to miss Tuesday's win over Detroit. Hintz will return to the lineup in his usual top-center role at even strength and on the power play. The Finn has been outstanding this season, racking up 14 goals and 37 points through 32 games.