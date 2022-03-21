Hintz scored two power-play goals, one of them the game-winner, in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Capitals.

He found the back of the net in the first and second periods to snap an eight-game goal drought. Hintz is up to 25 goals and 51 points -- both career highs -- through 59 contests this season as the 25-year-old solidifies his spot as one of the Stars' young building blocks.