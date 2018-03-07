Stars' Roope Hintz: Bounces back to minors
Hintz was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
For the second straight day, Hintz has been recalled and reassigned to minors in the same 24-hour period. It appears that Dallas wanted to ensure there were no last-minute injuries in warmups since they had just 12 healthy forwards and six defensemen otherwise.
