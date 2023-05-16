Hintz scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kraken in Game 7.

Jamie Oleksiak fumbled a puck at the Kraken's blue line, and Hintz was able to dart in unchallenged on the opening goal in the second period. The tally was Hintz's fourth of the second round and his ninth this postseason. The 26-year-old Finn has 19 points in 13 appearances, leading all players still active in the playoffs and trailing Edmonton's Connor McDavid by just one. Hintz will look to continue his success versus the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals.