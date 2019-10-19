Stars' Roope Hintz: Breaks deadlock
Hintz scored a goal on two shots and delivered five hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Hintz opened the scoring at 5:10 of the second period with his fifth tally of the year. The speedy forward now has six points in nine games, to go with 13 hits and 18 shots on goal. The Stars' offense is averaging only 1.89 goals per game, but that team-wide misfiring isn't affecting Hintz's production yet.
