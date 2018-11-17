Stars' Roope Hintz: Brought up to big club
The Stars recalled Hintz from AHL Texas on Saturday.
The Stars only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Hintz's promotion, so he'll likely round out the team's depth up front for the rest of its road trip. The 22-year-old Finn has been productive in the minors this season, racking up four goals and 11 points in nine appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...