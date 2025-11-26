Hintz scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Hintz has scored in back-to-back games after going four contests without a goal. The 29-year-old center put the Stars ahead 2-0 midway through the first period. He's been more of a playmaker this year, racking up six goals and 12 helpers over 18 appearances. He's earned nine of his 18 points on the power play while adding 50 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.