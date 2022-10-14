Hintz notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Hintz set up Joe Pavelski's goal in the final minute of the second period. That tally was the top line's lone contribution Thursday, though Hintz, Pavelski and Jason Robertson also combined for 10 of the Stars' 29 shots. As an all-situations player, fantasy managers should make plenty of room for Hintz on their virtual squads. The Finn had 72 points in 80 games last year, with 24 power-play points and four more while shorthanded.