Hintz scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

A Miro Heiskanen shot generated a rebound for Hintz to bury at 11:02 of the second period. Hintz finished March with seven goals and six assists in 11 appearances despite battling a lingering lower-body injury. He's been excellent when he plays, but he hasn't played in three straight contests since mid-February. If that pattern holds, his availability for Thursday's rematch with the Predators would be in doubt, although nothing official has been announced yet. The Finn has 11 goals, 12 assists, 57 shots on net and 27 hits through 23 contests overall.