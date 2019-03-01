Stars' Roope Hintz: Collects overtime winner
Hintz's fifth goal of the season served as the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Kings on Thursday.
Hintz has scored in consecutive games, registering eight shots on goal in that two-game span. He seems to be enjoying life alongside Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov on the first line. Radulov's shot led to the rebound Hintz scored on. Hintz will likely cede the top-line spot when Jamie Benn (upper body) returns.
