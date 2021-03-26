Hintz scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Hintz assisted on goals by Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson late in the second period to put the Stars ahead 3-2. The Lightning tied it in the third, but Hintz netted the game-winner with 1:21 left in regulation. The 24-year-old is playing through a lingering lower-body injury, but he's amassed three goals and three assists in his last four appearances. Overall, the Finn has 10 tallies, 21 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21 outings.