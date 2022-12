Hintz scored a pair of goals on five shots during a 4-2 win over the visiting Canadiens on Friday.

Hintz, who has converted three times in consecutive contests, scored twice with the man-advantage, sparking the Stars' come-from-behind victory. The 26-year-old center twice benefitted from primary helpers by Jason Robertson, lifting the Stars into a 2-2 third-period tie. Hintz, who has 12 power-play points, last scored with the man-advantage against the Kings on Nov. 1.