Hintz scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Stars' third line did most of the damage Tuesday, but Hintz was the one to complete the comeback at 1:49 of overtime. The 27-year-old has three points over his last three outings, and he remains in a top-line role, though that trio has been less involved in the offense lately. For the season, Hintz has 25 goals, 53 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 62 contests overall.