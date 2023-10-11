Hintz (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Blues on Thursday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz is one of a handful of Stars' centers currently beset by injury concerns, which could make for an interesting Opening Night lineup against the Blues on Thursday. Jamie Benn could be an option to move into Hintz's first-line center role if needed. For his part, Hintz has been practicing with the team and shouldn't be out long-term. As such, the Finn figures to remain a top-end fantasy target capable of reaching the 70-point threshold for the third consecutive season.