Hintz scored a goal on three shots during a 6-3 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

Hintz, who has four goals and five assists during his last five games versus the Oilers, continued his point-per-game-plus scoring pace against the visiting club. The 26-year-old forward has 11 points in 10 career games against the Oilers. Hintz, who opened Wednesday's scoring with a first-period one-timer, added two blocks and one hit in the defeat.