Hintz logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Hintz helped out on Evgenii Dadonov's goal to get the Stars on the board in the third period. With a goal and five assists over his last six games, Hintz's offense is humming along as usual. The 27-year-old is up to 28 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 30 contests overall in a top-line role. He's earned nine power-play points and two shorthanded points.