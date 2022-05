Hintz notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 4.

Hintz had the secondary assist on the Stars' lone goal, scored by Tyler Seguin late in the third period. The 25-year-old Hintz was silenced through the first two games of this first-round series, but he's picked up a goal and an assist on home ice in the last two contests. The Finn has added 11 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, four hits and four blocked shots.