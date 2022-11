Hintz recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

This was Hintz's second straight multi-point game, and his fourth in 11 outings overall. Both of his helpers Thursday were on Jason Robertson goals as the two remain very productive on the top line. Hintz has five goals, nine assists, four power-play points, 22 shots on net and a plus-8 rating this season.