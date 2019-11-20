Hintz (lower body) is considered "possible" for Saturday's matchup with Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz will miss a seventh straight game Thursday against the Jets, but the 23-year-old winger finally appears to be closing in on a return to action after being sidelined for more than two weeks with a lower-body issue. Once healthy, Hintz should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the Stars' power-play units.