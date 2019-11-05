Stars' Roope Hintz: Dealing with lower-body issue
Hintz won't play Tuesday against Colorado and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Hintz is already considered doubtful for Sunday's contest would seem to suggest he may be facing a long-term absence. Jason Dickinson is the leading candidate to replace Hintz on the Stars' second line while he's on the shelf.
