Hintz was unavailable for Game 7 versus the Flames on Sunday due to an oblique injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz was an extremely late scratch due to the injury, which was classified as an upper-body issue prior to the game. The severity of his injury isn't known, but he'll have upwards of four months to recover, as the Stars' lost Game 7 by a 3-2 score in overtime, ending their season.