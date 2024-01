Hintz produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hintz overcame a slow start to January with 14 points over his last 11 games of the month. The 27-year-old forward is up to 22 goals, 25 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 47 appearances. Hintz should continue to play a key role for the Stars on the top line as they compete for the top of the Central Division.