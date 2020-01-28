Stars' Roope Hintz: Deemed day-to-day
Hintz (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The good news is Hintz isn't dealing with a long-term injury, so if he's unable to go against Toronto, he should be ready to return Saturday against New Jersey. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old Finn's status against the Leafs come down to a game-time decision, so Hintz's owners should plan accordingly.
